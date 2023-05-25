Over 100 stakeholders and researchers attend University of Galway’s European wellbeing event

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 100 researchers and stakeholders have been attending a European wellbeing event at the University of Galway.

The European Dialogue Digital Innovation in Health and Wellbeing is being hosted on campus for two days.

PhD students have also been part of the ENLIGHT network, which aims to discuss solutions for global societal challenges.

While local companies SymPhysis Medical, FeelTect, Croí and Boston Scientific have also been joined by digital health companies across Europe.