Over 100 children in Roscommon Galway region awaiting mental health services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 106 children in the Roscommon Galway region are waiting to be seen by child and adolescent mental health services.

Recent figures released by the HSE to Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane reveal that of the 106 children waiting, 54 are on the waiting list for up to three months.

39 children are on the waiting list for between three and six months, with 13 children on the waiting list for up to nine months.

Deputy Kerrane says the figures are alarming given the importance of early intervention when it comes to mental health.