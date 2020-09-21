Over 10 thousand drinks and hospitality sector jobs at risk in the West without further government support

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Over 10 thousand jobs in the drinks and hospitality sector could be at risk by years end if the government does not implement further industry supports.

That’s according to a new report from Economist Anthony Foley who says young people in the sector are especially at risk of losing their jobs.

The new study commissioned by Drinks Industry Group of Ireland shows approximately 34 hundred jobs could be lost among the 15 to 24 age group over the next 3 months in pubs, restaurants and hotels.

According to the report author, the current commercial environment is dire for the hospitality sector with restaurants operating at 60% capacity, pubs at 50% and hotels at 25% in many cases.

Current figures show the accommodation and food service sectors make up 7.5% of all employment in the West.

