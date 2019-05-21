Over 1 million euro for coastal community projects in the west

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

1.3 million euro is being provided for coastal community projects in the west.

The grants for 62 projects are co-funded by the government and the European Union under Ireland’s European Maritime & Fisheries Fund Operational Programme for the seafood sector.

Galway Bay Seafoods is to receive more than 45 thousand euro while Connemara Smokehouse has been allocated over 30 thousand euro.

Some of the other Galway recipients include Connemara Oyster Festival, Port of Galway Sea Scouts and Kylemore Abbey Music School.

Galway West T.D Hildegarde Naughton says the funding is critical for many organisations in Galway.