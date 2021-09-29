Outstanding young people across Galway recognised at Galway Divisional Garda Youth Awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Young people across the county have been recognised at the Galway Divisional Garda Youth Awards.

The event, now in its third year, aims to celebrate the outstanding contribution of young people in their communities.

The awards celebrate and acknowledge young people aged between 13 and 21 and recognise the very positive contribution that they are making in their communities across the county.

The four awards were presented by Gardaí and sponsors SuperValu at venues in each winner’s community.

The community safety award was presented in Clifden to ‘Cow Group Project’, a group of young people who came together to form a group called the COW, meaning the ‘Community of Wellness’.

The individual award was presented at North Western Garda Regional Garda Headquarters Galway to Danny Keane who was an inspiration in providing entertainment at many events in his community during a challenging year.

The group award was presented at O’Tooles Supervalu Tuam and went to the ‘What About Me’ group who produced a booklet for siblings with special needs.

The special achievement award was presented at McInerney’s Supervalu Loughrea and went to Shane Staunton who has encountered many difficulties throughout his life due to medical conditions which have not prevented him from breaking down barriers and meeting his goals.