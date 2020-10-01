Outreach COVID 19 testing base to be set up at NUIG campus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new COVID 19 testing base will be established at the NUI Galway campus from tomorrow.

The outreach unit aims to cater for testing demands from the student population across the city as well as those without transport to other sites such as the main base in Carnmore.

It comes as demand has increased significantly for testing in Galway with 500 people tested at Galway Airport yesterday.

1500 people were contact traced in the city and county last week with demand also growing for the service.

Breda-Crehan Roche is Chief Officer of Community Healthcare West told Galway Talks the county has a 94% rate for a same or next day appointment once referred for a test.

It’s also one of few counties to automatically test for close contacts of a confirmed case.

She says younger people need to know that this is a deadly virus and it comes with serious and long-lasting consequences – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…