Outpatients clinics going ahead at UHG following systems failure last week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Outpatient clinics will go ahead this week at UHG after some were forced to be cancelled last week due to a systems failure.

Hospital management say that while there has been improvements in many areas following the cyber attack, there are continuing glitches with connections to other systems.

Progress has been made with interfaces with health links improving and the processing of GP bloods now functioning again.

Some clinics were cancelled last Thursday and Friday after a system went down.

Chris Kane, General Manager at Galway University Hospitals, told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that although progress has been made, the situation is changeable due to challenges with connecting systems as the team enters week five since the ransomware attack on the HSE.

She says there has also been a significant return to hospital activity with 27 patients waiting on a bed at UHG this morning.

The hospital manager has urged the public to consider primary care services and minor injury units if possible to avoid long delays at the emergency department.