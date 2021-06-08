Outpatient appointments resume at UHG today as work continues to restore IT systems

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Outpatient appointments have resumed at UHG today as work continues to restore IT systems at the hospital.

That’s according to Galway University Hospitals General Manager Chris Kane who says the hospital is returning to some level of normality but a lot of work is still needed to fully recover from the HSE ransomeware attack.

The GUH Manager has confirmed that while outpatient services have resumed for first time in a month, other services such as endoscopy are still experiencing delays.

She says the reduced activity in a number of areas is because IT systems are not fully functional yet and because different departments within in the hospital cannot communicate as they once did.

Meanwhile, email and the use of other forms of communication such as Zoom as well external access to the hospital network has been disabled while the recovery effort continues.

Chris Kane said they must follow national guidance as they navigate the delicate restoration process