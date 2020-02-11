Outgoing Minister and returned Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon urges Leo Varadkar, Michael Martin and Eamon Ryan to talk

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Outgoing Junior Minister and returned Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has called on Leo Varadkar, Micháel Martin and Eamon Ryan to talk, as Ireland enters a new era.

In a tweet, the outgoing Fine Gael Minister of State for the Diaspora has said being elected to Dáil Eireann brings with it an obligation to act responsibly in the interests of our country.

He adds that sitting on the sidelines waiting for Sinn Féin to form a government of the irresponsible is not an option.

Deputy Ciaran Cannon took the second seat after count eight with a final vote of 10890.

His comments come as Left wing parties will meet later in the week to discuss how to turn the historic election result into a functioning government.

No two parties combined can mathematically form a government on their own.