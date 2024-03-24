Outgoing MEP Colm Markey withdraws from Selection Convention for Midlands/North West Constituency

Share story:

MEP for the Midlands/North West Constituency Fine Gael’s Colm Markey has confirmed that he will not run in the forthcoming European Elections.

The Louth native became an MEP following the election of Mairead McGuinness to the role of EU Commissioner and in a statement yesterday said that he would be withdrawing his name from the selection convention.

He added that he will continue to remain in politics and plan to contest in future elections with his focus on his home county of Louth and in particular Drogheda.

This announcement opens the door for Nena Carberry who confirmed last week that she would be putting her name forward for selection for the constituency that includes the West of Ireland including Galway.

Colm Markey’s Statement In Full

“I have informed Fine Gael that I will be withdrawing my name from the MEP selection convention for the Midlands North-west constituency. I would like to thank all the members for all their generous and valued support. However, I believe the most viable path to winning two seats for Fine Gael in the election in June is with two candidates, and I wish the remaining candidates all the best during their campaigns.

“I am immensely proud of the work I have achieved in the last three years as an MEP since I took on the role after Mairead McGuinness became an EU Commissioner. In that time, I have worked hard for all my constituents on many matters including agricultural, energy, transport, fisheries, environmental and social issues.

“I would like to thank my family, supporters, team both in Ireland and Brussels, as well as the people of Midlands North-West whom I have been proud to serve.

“I also wish to thank Commissioner Mairead McGuinness and my fellow MEPs for their help and support and I want to wish our new leader Simon Harris every success in his new role.

“I will continue to remain in politics and plan to contest in future elections. My focus will return to my home county of Louth and in particular Drogheda which has faced particular challenges in recent months and years, I want to play a central role in tackling these issues and working closely with Fergus O’Dowd TD to carry on work he has completed over the last 22 years.”