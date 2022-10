Galway Bay fm newsroom – 81% of people in West claim they have increased the time they spend in natural spaces since COVID-19 hit.

The CSO data found that, nationwide, 78% of people say they spend more time outdoors now than in March 2020.

More than half of people surveyed in the West said they discovered a new natural space in that time.

While just 14% said they looked at getting access to a private or shared outdoor space.