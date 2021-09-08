Outdoor dining in Galway City set to be extended by several weeks

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Outdoor dining in Galway City looks set to be extended by several weeks.

Notices will be issued tomorrow in local media by Galway City Council, proposing the measures be allowed continue until October 22nd.

Previously, outdoor dining had been earmarked to finish at the end of this month.

Fine Gael Councillor Eddie Hoare says outdoor dining has proved a tremendous success and the proposal will no doubt be welcomed by residents and businesses.

Speaking to FYI Galway, he says it’s important that everyone has their say on the outdoor dining experience.