Outbreak related Covid-19 cases in Galway among highest nationwide

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Galway that are linked to outbreaks are among the highest nationwide.

New figures from the CSO also reveal that the average age of confirmed cases in Galway remains the lowest in the country.

Meanwhile, there were 6 new cases recorded in Galway in last evening’s figures, holding its place as one of the lowest in the country over the last few days

New figures from the CSO show that in the week ending Friday November 13th, Galway had 55 cases of Covid-19 linked to outbreaks.

It a considerable improvement on the figure of 74 recorded the week previous, and just a shadow of the figure of 282 reported this time last month.

But it’s still one of the highest in the country.

The latest figures show Dublin had the highest number of outbreak-related cases by a wide margin at 90, followed by Donegal at 56, and Galway just a hair behind at 55.

Elsewhere, in counties Laois, Cavan and Monaghan, there were no cases linked to outbreaks.

Meanwhile, the average age of confirmed cases in Galway is just 26 years old.

That remains the lowest in the country by far, and stands the best part of a decade older than the next listing in the national tables, which is Limerick at 33.