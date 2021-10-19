Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is an outbreak of Covid-19 on two wards at UHG as the acute hospital continues to face overcrowding challenges.

As a result of the ongoing pressures and lack of bed capacity, a number of elective procedures are being postponed.

Time sensitive and urgent cases will not be impacted.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the Saolta Group says the hospital has seen a significant increase in patients presenting to the hospital.

The hospital is dealing with Covid-19 outbreaks on two wards with two further wards being utilised to care for Covid positive patients.

Last evening, there were 39 patients with Covid-19 being treated in the hospital.

Patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the emergency department to a bed on a ward.