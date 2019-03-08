Oughterard meeting to discuss Lough Corrib salmonoid designation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting will take place in Oughterard this evening to discuss a court decision to block the designation of Lough Corrib as a salmonoid water.

Bye-laws were introduced by the Government late last year, which aimed to offer increased protection for the species at seven bodies of water nationwide.

However, the High Court subsequently anulled the new laws after a challenge was brought by the Irish Pike Society and Federation of Pike Angling Clubs.

Other groups who supported the new laws claim the Government’s failure to contest the legal challenge demands immediate answers.

A meeting will take place at Oughterard National School this evening at 8 and will be attended by Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne. For more on this story tune in to The [email protected] for Galway…