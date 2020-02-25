Oughterard protestors set to join Offaly demonstration against direct provision centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A protest against a direct provision centre in Co. Offaly is set to be attended by people involved in similar demonstrations in Oughterard and Achill

From early March a new direct provision centre is set to open in Tullamore, which will accommodate up to 168 asylum seekers.

Organisers of this Saturday’s protest say they are prepared to take a 24 -7 approach, and are taking advice from the people behind the Oughterard protests.

In October following weeks of demonstrations in Oughterard, plans to open an accommodation centre for asylum seekers at the old Connemara Gateway Hotel were scrapped.