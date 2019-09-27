Oughterard protestors reject their actions are racist, ahead of another march tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Protestors in Oughterard are defending their demonstration against a possible Direct Provision centre in the town, ahead of another protest march tomorrow morning.

A 24 hour protest is continuing at the proposed site of a former hotel, and the march through the town tomorrow morning at 11.30 will be from Station Road to the Connemara Gateway Hotel.

Protestors have rejected claims their actions are racist.

Also tomorrow, at 4pm, there will be a march in Galway city, organised by the Galway Anti Racism Network

It aims to highlight the inhumane conditions at such centres in Galway and across Ireland.

Earlier this week, the Minister for Justice appealed to protestors to ‘step back’.

Today, the European Network Against Racism Ireland said claims that people are worried about the standard of direct provision centres can be hijacked for negative purposes.

Director of European Network Against Racism Ireland, Shane O’ Curry, says the attitude in Ireland at the moment is worrying.