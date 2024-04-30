Oughterard Post Office potentially facing closure later this year

Share story:

Oughterard’s Post Office is potentially facing closure later this year.

The building is set to close this September, but postal facilities may still be available in the area if a retail partner applies to house the service.

An Post have opened these applications for a retail partner, with applications set to close this Friday(May 3rd) at 5 pm.

Fianna Fail Councillor Seamus Walsh has said it would be a disaster for Oughterard to be left without a full time Post Office: