Oughterard lotto player scoops €27 thousand in EuroMillions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents in the Oughterard area are being urged to check their EuroMillions tickets after a player won over €27 thousand in Tuesday night’s draw.

The winning quick-pick ticket was sold in the Day Today store at Bridge Street on Saturday.

The National Lottery is advising the ticket holder to sign the back of their ticket and get in touch with the claims team as soon as possible.

The winning numbers were 5, 10, 24, 31, 37 and the lucky stars were 9 and 10 – with no winners of the €145m jackpot.