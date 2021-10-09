Oughterard councillor warns refusal of ring road would sound death knell for the City and for Connemara.

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: An Oughterard councillor has warned a refusal of the Galway city ring road would sound the death knell for the City and for Connemara.

Cllr Tom Welby gave the warning at the latest meeting of the Connemara Municipal District, following a fifth delay of the decision date by an Bord Pleanála.

The new date is November 19th, but Connemara councillors have added their voices to the call on the Board to give its decision at an earlier date.

The proposed City ring road is widely seen in Connemara as a vital artery to the area west of the Corrib.

Thomas Welby said a refusal of the project would sound the death knell for the City and for Connemara.

Dáithí Ó Cualáin of Fianna Fáil asking Alastar McKinstry where his party stood on the issue given that the Green Party nationally had reservations about some roads.

Councillor McKinstry said he favoured a broader traffic plan for the region and he did not support the Galway ring road proposa. However he favoured a quick response from Bord Pleanála about the planning application.

Councillor Eileen Mannion said she would be surprised about opposition to the ring road given the severe traffic problems in the City. She hoped for permission for the project and suggested that people should do get into appeals against that.

Several Councillors said the long process was also holding up further action on a new south Connemara road.