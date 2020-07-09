Organisers say social distancing guidelines will be strictly adhered to at summer festival garden in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

In local news, organisers of an outdoor entertainment hub opening in Salthill this weekend have stressed that social distancing will be adhered to.

The festival garden hub will feature 30 bell tents that can be booked out for an entire evening or weekend afternoon for groups of up to six.

Organisers say it will allow for safe, socially distanced get-togethers.

The event will see full food and beverage menus available for contactless order with an entertainment programme designed around DJs and roving entertainers.

It’s to be based at the gold driving range beside Galway caravan park.

The cost of a luxury bell tents start at €80 for 2 people, with an additional €20 per person.

It comes as concerns have been raised this week over social distancing outside pubs and restaurants after crowds gathered in Dame Lane in Dublin and were entertained by a street DJ.

Organiser Maria Moynihan Lee says there are comprehensive plans in place to make sure public health guidelines are followed at all times.

While local councillor Niall McNellis says the garden will showcase Galway as an ideal spot for domestic tourism.