Galway Bay FM

23 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Organ Donor families fund refurbished Family Rooms at UHG ICU

Share story:
Organ Donor families fund refurbished Family Rooms at UHG ICU

Two family rooms in the Intensive Care Unit of University Hospital Galway have been refurbished through funding from two Organ Donor families in memory of their loved ones.

The Kenny family from Loughrea and the Ó Brádaigh family from Oranmore have supported the projects through generous fundraising efforts.

Located just outside the Critical Care Unit, these rooms offer a private space during a stressful and difficult time.

Seating capacity has been increased and creative artwork has been included to provide a calm ambience.

Artist Conall Carey was commissioned to design a light box, which is the most symbolic feature of the family rooms.

Conall also made some individual prints of the sycamore seeds for the kitchenette, which are complemented by poetry.

Hospital manager Chris Kane says families need a private dignified space during critical times and these refurbished rooms provide a much-improved environment for patients, visitors and staff.

Isabelle Kenny daughter of the late Mary Kenny and Mait Ó Brádaigh father of the late Sadhbh Ní Bhrádaigh say they hope other families will benefit from the little comforts that have been made.

Share story:

Expensive cattle trailer stolen in Ardrahan

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a Nugent branded cattle trailer from a farmyard at Rathcosgrove in Ardrahan. The theft took place on Wednesday/Thur...

Thieves disturbed during break-in at Kilkerrin pub

Gardaí are seeking information on two men disturbed during the course of break-in at a pub in Kilkerrin. It occurred at approximately 4.20 on Wednesday m...

Cathaoirleach's Gala awards Ball to honour late Saoirse Ruane and Martin Horgan

The Cathaoirleach’s Gala Ball will honour the late national hero Saoirse Ruane of Kiltullagh and teacher and sports activist Martin Horgan of Oranmore. ...

State apology delivered by Taoiseach Simon Harris in Dáil Éireann

State apology delivered by Taoiseach Simon Harris in Dáil Éireann I want to begin today by welcoming to the House the Stardust families who are gathered...