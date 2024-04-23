Organ Donor families fund refurbished Family Rooms at UHG ICU

Two family rooms in the Intensive Care Unit of University Hospital Galway have been refurbished through funding from two Organ Donor families in memory of their loved ones.

The Kenny family from Loughrea and the Ó Brádaigh family from Oranmore have supported the projects through generous fundraising efforts.

Located just outside the Critical Care Unit, these rooms offer a private space during a stressful and difficult time.

Seating capacity has been increased and creative artwork has been included to provide a calm ambience.

Artist Conall Carey was commissioned to design a light box, which is the most symbolic feature of the family rooms.

Conall also made some individual prints of the sycamore seeds for the kitchenette, which are complemented by poetry.

Hospital manager Chris Kane says families need a private dignified space during critical times and these refurbished rooms provide a much-improved environment for patients, visitors and staff.

Isabelle Kenny daughter of the late Mary Kenny and Mait Ó Brádaigh father of the late Sadhbh Ní Bhrádaigh say they hope other families will benefit from the little comforts that have been made.