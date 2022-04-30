Oranmore vigil to mark installation of new Bishop to focus on young people

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A vigil of gratitude and welcome for the incoming Bishop of Galway Micheal Duignan, is set to take place this evening at Oranmore Church and will focus on young people

It’s taking place on the eve of Bishop Duignan’s installation at Galway Cathedral tomorrow afternoon when he takes over from Bishop Brendan Kelly.

Bishop Duignan will be installed as the next Bishop of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Apostolic Administrator of Kilfenora but will continue to minister as Bishop of Clonfert as the two dioceses were recently amalgamated.

Tonight’s diocesan event takes place from 8.30pm, and is open to all, with a special focus on young people, including those preparing for exams.

A vigil of prayer in thanksgiving for the ministry of the outgoing Bishop Kelly will also take place on the night.