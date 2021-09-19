Oranmore site could miss out on securing a new multi-billion euro Intel microchip manufacturing plant.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The site in Oranmore that was chosen as a possible location for a multi-billion euro Intel manufacturing plant, could miss out on being selected.

The former firing range had been placed on a narrowed list, with Germany and Poland, as possible locations for the facility, which could bring 10,000 jobs.

However, the Business Post reports that the site’s chances of securing the plant are said to be in doubt due to current strains on the country’s energy infrastructure and water services.

The paper highlights a growing mismatch between electricity demand and power generation, driven by a surge in data centres connected to the grid and wider electrification of the economy.

Intel’s chief executive last week confirmed an Irish site had been shortlisted as one of 10 possible locations for the new microchip mega-factory.

A decision on its final location’s expected to be made before the end of this year.