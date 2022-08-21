Oranmore sisters bid to introduce cancer scalp cooling treatment at UHG

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Two sisters from Oranmore are working to introduce a scalp cooling treatment for cancer patients at UHG.

Ruth Keane and Pam Finn have raised over 10,000 euro for their cancer care initiative ‘4Capsake’, which they founded after Ruth was diagnosed with cancer.

Pam researched Paxman Scalp Cooling – a pioneering technology that aims to help patients in preventing hair loss during therapy.

The Oranmore woman says the technology is well-known in the UK but not as much here, and they want to change that: