Oranmore schoolboy has story published in book supporting Make-a-Wish International

A schoolboy from Oranmore has had his story featured in a new book supporting Make-a-Wish International.

10-year-old Matthew McNena from Gaelscoil de hÍde was the author of the winning story called ‘Mythical Creatures, Humans’, which features in the book ‘Tall Tales, Short Stories’.

All royalties from the sale of the book will be donated to the global charity, which creates life-changing wishes for critically ill children.

Matthew gives his reaction to our reporter, Joseph Murray, about being published, and discusses the inspiration behind his story.