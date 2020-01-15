Oranmore School Streets aims to remove traffic congestion from village centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work is underway to remove school peak time traffic from Oranmore’s Main Street by providing alternative drop off and pick up points for parents in local carparks.

It’s part of the School Streets Initiative which is already being trialed in Fingal in Dublin.

Under the plan, local car-parks such as LIDL, ALDI, Tesco and the local church would allow parents to park temporarily while they walk or scoot their children to the nearby four schools.

The campaign is driven by local community activist Liam Frawley, a keen cyclist who had encountered difficulties with traffic congestion as he cycled to school with his kids.

Athenry/Oranmore councillor Shelly Herterich-Quinn raised the proposal at a meeting of the Municipal District and said Fingal County Council has supported the successful rollout of such a scheme at St Oliver Plunkett’s School in Malahide.

