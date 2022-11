Galway Bay fm newsroom – A primary school in Oranmore has received the Marine Institue’s Explorers Ocean Champions Award.

Scoil Iósaif Naofa, a boys national school in Oranmore, received the award for their project called ‘Ocean Aware Because We Care’.

They were presented their award by Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Minister Hildegaard Naughton.

Maeve Meeneghan, Principal at Scoil Iósaif Naofa spoke to our reporter Joseph Murray.