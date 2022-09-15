Seanad hears one parent forced to use a pliers in Oranmore orthodontist crisis

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Local senator Sean Kyne has raised the ongoing issue of the closure of Dr Anne Hahessey’s orthodontist practise in Oranmore.

Speaking in the Seanad, the senator accused the Dental Council, The Dental Complaints Resolution Service and the Department of Health of “washing their hands of this”.

In response, Deputy Frank Feighen said the Health Minister is very concerned about the situation, but that there was a limit to what they can discuss due to ongoing court proceedings.

Responding to that, Senator Kyne used a parent’s story to make a passionate plea for more to be done: