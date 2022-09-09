Oranmore orthodontics representative group describes Health Minister meeting as disappointing

Galway Bay FM newsroom – A group representing patients of Oranmore orthodontics have described a meeting with the Health Minister as ‘very disappointing’.

Minister Stephen Donnelly met with representatives of some of the 200 patients who have been left without orthodontic services following the closure of Dr Anne Hahessey’s practise.

A survey of those affected found that almost 70 percent have not been able to find a replacement orthodontist yet.

Speaking to Galway Talks, represenative for the group, Marie Howley, felt they did not get much from Stephen Donnelly: