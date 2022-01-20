Oranmore native Joe Mag Raollaigh appointed RTE’s new Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Correspondent

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Oranmore native Joe Mag Raollaigh has been appointed RTE’s new Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Correspondent.

Currently the Editor of RTÉ’s flagship political programme The Week in Politics, Joe has worked with RTÉ News across radio, television and online since 2008.

A fluent Irish speaker, Joe will report in both English and Irish.

Joe was born in Boston, where his parents had emigrated in the 1960s, but the family returned in the early 70s and settled in Oranmore.

He attended NUI Galway where he earned a BA, an MA in Modern Irish and a Higher Diploma in Applied Communications.

He started his broadcasting career in Clare FM, hosting current affairs and farming radio shows before moving to TG4, Nuacht RTÉ, and RTÉ News.

Joe will be commencing his new role in February.