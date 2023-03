Galway Bay fm newsroom – Oranmore native Fionnuala Rabbitt is the new President of Letterkenny Chamber in Donegal

The Chamber elected the CEO of Highland Radio to the post at its AGM this week

Fionnuala most recently served as Vice President and has been on the Chamber’s council since 2017

The NUI Galway graduate worked as a producer and researcher at Galway Bay fm for ten years