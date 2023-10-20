Oranmore marketing company announces 20 new jobs

IMS Marketing, based in Oranmore, has announced 20 new jobs as it’s been bought by a US company.

The company, established in 2007, has been acquired by North Carolina-based LOCOMOTIVE Agency.

The acquisition will see IMS Marketing almost double its workforce to 45 by year-end 2025.

IMS Marketing is one of Ireland’s leading B2B strategic marketing agencies, helping businesses expand and grow.

Managing Director Kevin Moran says the combination of the companies speeds up the opportunity to serve the US and European markets.