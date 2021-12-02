Oranmore firm Oran Precast sold to Kildare-based Kilsaran

Galway Bay FM newsroom- Well known Oranmore precast firm, Oran Precast, has been sold to Kildare-based company Kilsaran.

No figure has been disclosed for the deal, which will see Kilsaran now operate out of Oranmore and its existing facility in Co. Kildare.

Kilsaran says the acquisition gives it the ability to provide a full complement of precast elements to serve both the Irish and UK markets.

Staff at the Oranmore facility have been informed of the move, and Kilsaran says the current management team will remain and lead the combined business.

Derek Duffy has been appointed Managing Director of Kilsaran Precast while John Dooley has been named Commercial Director for the combined entity.

Oran Precast, based at Deerpark in Oranmore, manufactured it’s first precast products in 1981.

The Kilsaran Group was founded in 1964 and currently employs more than 500 people at locations across the country.