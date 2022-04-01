Oranmore Community Centre converted to emergency accommodation for Ukrainian refugees

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Oranmore Community Centre is to be converted into emergency accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

Over the weekend the centre will be kitted out for new arrivals tomorrow night, and Sunday night.

The aim is for the refugees to be moved to other accommodation after the weekend

Oranmore Community Centre responded to a request by Galway County Council regarding the Ukrainian Refugee Crisis

Council Chief Executive Liam Hanrahan says the local authority would like to thank the Centre Committee and community of Oranmore for their generosity in providing the facility as a short stay emergency accommodation option

Council staff, Galway Fire Service, a cleaning company, caterers and the volunteers of Galway Civil Defence are helping to kit out and resource the Centre.

Galway County Council says that since the people who will be accommodated at the centre will have had a long and arduous journey there will be no access to the centre over the period of its use this weekend