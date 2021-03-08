Oranmore campaign group submits proposal for one-way system to Galway County Council

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A campaign group has submitted its proposal to Galway County Council for a trial of a one-way system in Oranmore.

The proposal aims to repurpose a key street in Oranmore village to create more space for walking, cycling, sitting, and shopping.

MÓR Action, a group of residents from the Oranmore-Maree area, have also launched an online petition which has gathered almost 1400 signatures (as of Mar 2).

Main Street from the roundabout at the bridge to the Castle Road entrance has been outlined by the group as its preferred choice as it’s argued it supports all the businesses in the village, not just those

at the centre.

The proposed trial would be for six months with references to other such initiatives in Cork where a trial is underway for the installation of parklets across the city and Dublin where a trial is examining the Strand Road cycle route.

The submission to the local authority concludes that the trial of a one-way system within Oranmore village would provide social, health and economic benefits to Oranmore village.

It adds it would enable the gathering of evidence-based data on travel and shopping practices in the village which can be used to inform future design and development.

The submission also argues it would help address the long-term problems of congestion and illegal parking and would position Oranmore to attract, and benefit from, cycle tourism to the area.