Galway Bay fm newsroom – Atlantic Prosthetic Orthotic Solutions in Oranmore has scooped a top innovation award from InterTradeIreland.

The local company is one of only six businesses across the island to be recognised by the cross-border body for its innovation capabilities.

APOS, based in Westlink Commerical Park, opposite the Maldron Hotel, manufactures prosthetic and orthotic products.

General Manager Darren Mathews describes how the recognition and support will help the business: