Oranmore Athenry Councillor calls for government funds to be invested in county playgrounds

Written by on 16 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fail councillor Martina Kinnane has proposed that an unexpected sum of money which is earmarked for the coffers of Galway County Council should be set aside for the development and improvement of school playgrounds.

The money which is promised by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government amounts to €325,000.

The Oranmore/Athenry councillor says every effort should be made to support children in becoming more active.

To hear more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news.

