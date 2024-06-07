Galway Bay FM

7 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Oranmore art exhibition to raise funds for mental health trauma centre in Gaza

Share story:
Oranmore art exhibition to raise funds for mental health trauma centre in Gaza

An art exhibition to raise funds for a mental health trauma centre in Gaza is being held this weekend in Oranmore.

‘Eyes on Gaza’ starts today at the Limelight Creative Arts Centre and runs until Sunday from 9AM to 6PM.

The exhibition features work from 40 artists across the country, including four Palestinian artists alongside a digital viewing of paintings from artists in the Occupied West Bank.

A variety of modern and traditional sculptures, ceramics and paintings will be on display and closes with a session of Irish and traditional Palestinian music and dance on Sunday evening.

Admission is free, but all the artworks on display will be on sale.

Share story:

Lost family of ducks stranded in city returned to water at Glenlo Abbey

A family of ducks that became lost and stranded in Galway City have been returned safe and sound to the water at Glenlo Abbey. The ducks were first spotte...

University of Galway dedicates teaching facility to Irish Traveller John Ward

University of Galway is naming a teaching facility after well-known Irish Traveller, John Ward. The Galway John Room marks the first time the University h...

University of Galway team creates advance digital babies to better understand infants' health

Researchers at the University of Galway have created advanced digital babies in an effort to better understand infants’ health. Real-life data from ...

10% average voter turnout across Galway for Local and European elections

Voting is now well underway for the Local and European elections, with an average turnout so far in Galway of ten percent. A total of 131 candidates are v...