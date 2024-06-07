Oranmore art exhibition to raise funds for mental health trauma centre in Gaza

An art exhibition to raise funds for a mental health trauma centre in Gaza is being held this weekend in Oranmore.

‘Eyes on Gaza’ starts today at the Limelight Creative Arts Centre and runs until Sunday from 9AM to 6PM.

The exhibition features work from 40 artists across the country, including four Palestinian artists alongside a digital viewing of paintings from artists in the Occupied West Bank.

A variety of modern and traditional sculptures, ceramics and paintings will be on display and closes with a session of Irish and traditional Palestinian music and dance on Sunday evening.

Admission is free, but all the artworks on display will be on sale.