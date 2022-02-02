Oranhill residents in call to develop new park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of residents in Oranhill in Oranmore have made a call to develop a new park for the area.

It follows the recent rezoning of a site within the estate from housing to recreational.

The group argues that with over 500 further housing units either planned or in progress, in Oranhill and surrounds, added to the existing 338 units, the area is in desperate need of recreational facilities.

Currently residents of Oranhill and neighbouring estates have to either travel to access amenities at neighbouring Rinville Park, or pitches in Oranmore village.

The group hopes to hold a meeting with public representatives next week in a bid to bring the proposal a step forward.