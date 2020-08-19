Orange wind warning for Galway as Storm Ellen approaches the west

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Met Eireann is warning of dangerous weather conditions in Galway as Storm Ellen approaches the west.

Status orange wind warnings have been issued for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford take effect at 9pm tonight.

There’s a status yellow alert for the rest of the country – which will remain in place until tomorrow evening.

Met Eireann’s Head of Forecasting, Evelyn Cusack, says very poor conditions are on the way.

