Orange wind warning comes into effect for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status Orange wind warning is now in place for Galway.

Galway, Donegal and Mayo will be affected by gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour, ahead of the main arrival of Storm Ciara tomorrow.

The warning came into effect for Galway at 1pm, and will remain in place until 6 this evening.

Galway City Council is warning that car parks in Salthill will be closed from 2 this afternoon, and will remain closed until after high tide tomorrow morning.

It adds that crews will be on standby and road closures will be implemented along the prom if required.

Meanwhile, a status yellow warning is also in place for the entire country until midnight tomorrow.