Orange weather warnings for Galway ahead of Storm Lorenzo landfall tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of weather warnings will take effect tomorrow as the impact of the Hurricane Lorenzo is felt across the country, with Galway under an orange wind warning.

By the time it reaches Ireland it will be downgraded to a powerful storm.

From 6pm tomorrow evening until 3 am on Friday morning, a status orange wind warning will be in place for counties Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

There will be a status yellow wind and rain warning in effect for the entire country starting at 9am tomorrow.

The National Emergency Co-Ordination Group has been meeting this morning to discuss measures that may need to be taken to minimise the storm’s impact.

More on the weather status every hour on Galway Bay fm news…