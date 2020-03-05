Oral hearing told city traffic is causing stress and anger for workers in Parkmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

The Galway City Ring Road oral hearing has been told that the traffic in the city is causing stress, frustration and anger for workers in Parkmore.

A submission was made on behalf of the 10 thousand workers at the industrial park in the east of the city, by Medtronic European Operations General Manager Tony Neary and Medtronic employee Deirdre Colleran.

Ms Colleran made a passionate submission to the hearing, asking for something to be done to address traffic congestion in the city.

She said spending long hours in traffic over the course of week eats into valuable family time and restricts the amount of activities she can do with her children in the evening.

Ms Colleran, who lives in Oranmore, said she must leave work at quarter to 5 everyday to guarantee she will be on time to collect her children from creche before 6pm.

Meanwhile, Mr Neary said they are in favor of any infrastructural improvements that will ease city traffic congestion.

The oral hearing continues tomorrow morning.