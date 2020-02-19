Oral hearing told city ring will impact bird and bat species

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The oral hearing of the Galway City Ring Road project has been told that the proposed development will impact certain bats species and peregrine falcons and result in the loss of certain habitats.

The statement of evidence was presented on behalf of Galway County Council by the Managing Director of ecological survey firm Scott Cawley, Aebhin Cawley.

The report presented by ecological survey expert Aebhin Cawley states that design and mitigation measures have been included in the proposed development – to minimise the impact on natural habitats and wildlife.

This includes a mitigation strategy to ensure that site clearance works do not result in the mortality of Marsh fertility eggs, larvae or caterpillars.

This strategy allows for the relocation of the species to appropriate sites in areas such as Cappagh and Tonabrocky.

Although peregrine falcon nest sites at Lackagh Quarry will be retained, they will be subject to high levels of disturbance during construction and operation.

Mitigation measures will be taken to minimise the disturbance caused, however, there remains a risk that the falcons will abandon the Quarry as a nesting site.

In relation to bats, design measures have been proposed, including a series of underpasses and the Castlegar Wildlife Overpass to allow bats to cross the road safely.

Plans to include new roosting sites for bats, during construction, have also been proposed.

Despite these measures, there will be enduring effect on the local lesser horseshoe bat population.

In relation loss of habitats, areas including petrifying springs, alluvial forest, limestone pavement, blanket bog, calcareous grassland and wet and dry heath will effected.

Although significant residual effects associated with the losses of limestone pavement and wet heath will remains, areas of related habit will be created to provide a biodiversity gain for both peat land and limestone associated habitats.

A number of submissions were made in relation to mammal passing facilities and fencing along the development.

The report states that mammal-resistant fencing will be provided and installed in accordance with planning guidelines, while underpasses and mammal passage facilities will also be included on sections of the proposed development.

In total, 47 submissions were made to An Bord Pleanala in relation to biodiversity assessment.