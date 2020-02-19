Oral hearing told 61 submissions on ringroad plan relate to traffic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Day two of the Galway City Ring Road hearing heard statement of evidence in response to traffic and transport objections and submissions.

The statement of evidence was presented on behalf of Galway County Council by Project Director for Systra Limited, Andrew Archer.

61 of the 296 submissions and objections to An Bord Pleanala regarding the N6 Galway City Ring Road development relate to traffic.

The key traffic issues include increased traffic on local roads, whether stand-alone solutions can solve traffic issues and whether the scheme will help public transport.

In relation to a stand-alone public transport alternative to the Ring Road Development, the analysis presented by Transport Planner Andrew Archer, argues that it is not appropriate in isolation but should form part of a holistic transport solution – as included in the Galway Transport Strategy.

In the case for the introduction of Light Rail Service or Tram for the city, the analysis presented found it was no suitable due to insufficient demand and a lack of population density.

The positive impact of the proposed road development, as put forward by Mr Archer, argues that the project will achieve improved journey times for both private vehicles and public transport.

Up to a 10 percent decrease in overall city traffic will be achieve during peak times – including a 38 reduction in heavy good vehicles passing through the city.

A 10 percent decrease in public transport journey times.

Journey times from the east to the west of the city will be 44 percent faster.

43 percent less delay times across the city network and a 17 percent reduction in average journeys during peak times.

The evidence presented in this morning’s session states that the N6 GCRR development will provide the required capacity for all modes of transport in Galway to support economic growth into the future.