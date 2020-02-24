Oral hearing on city ring road hears from affected homes ‘living under uncertainty for years’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The fifth day of the oral hearing for the proposed Galway City Ring Road Development is underway in the G Hotel.

Today is the first day where people have the chance to voice concerns or request additional information about the proposed ring road.

Several speakers addressed this morning’s hearing with concerns related specifically to matters of ecology or hydro-geology.

Peter Connolly from Barna described himself as one of the unfortunate people who be losing their home and asked if an alternative route was more suitable.

He argued that the loss of traditional stonewalls would damage the Connemara landscape and that the planned development would cut Barna village in half.

He was advised by representatives from ARUP consultants that it was not possible to develop the route any further north or west because it would impinge on protect areas.

A submission was made by chartered engineer Brendan Mulligan about the long term damage the project would have on the environment.

Mr Mulligan argued that the development would not improve sustainable modes of transport and in fact would lead to more car journeys on Galway’s roads.

Patrick McDonagh from Ballinfoyle spoke at length this morning and took the applicant to task on a number of issues.

These related mainly to the impact on Lackagh Quarry structurally and the threat the development posed to wildlife and water flow. as a result of the development.

Ballindooley resident Deirdre Goggin made a passionate appeal to the hearing against the proposed development on the grounds that it would damage natural habitats in her area.

Ms Goggins say the scheme will cut-off the natural wildlife corridor.

