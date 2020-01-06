Oral hearing for ring road proposal expected to take place in mid February

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The oral hearing for the controversial ring road proposal is expected to take place in mid-February.

The 600 million euro project would run west from Barna taking a northerly route before joining up with the M6 near Coolagh roundabout.

In September last year, the plan went out on public consultation again after a further information response from Galway County Council was deemed to contain significant additional data.

12 submissions were received as part of the second phase of public consultation.

These included nine follow-ups to previous submissions on the original application and three new submissions.

500 landowners would be directly affected, 44 houses would be demolished and 11 businesses would be impacted if the controversial project gets the go ahead.

An Bord Pleanála is expected to hold the oral hearing in mid February.