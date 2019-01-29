Oral hearing about site of old Warwick Hotel opens and closes within 10 minutes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An oral hearing regarding plans for a nursing home on the site of the former Warwick Hotel in Salthill opened and closed within 10 minutes this morning.

Rushmany Nurshing Homes Limited secured planning permission from the city council for the nursing home at Upper Salthill Road.

That decision was then appealed to An Bord Pleanála by a third party.

The development involves the demolition of the old Warwick Hotel in Salthill to be replaced by a 4-storey 60-bedroom nursing home with a carpark.

