OPW urged to consider Christmas markets at East Galway castle grounds

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Junior Minister is urging the OPW to consider creating Christmas markets at the grounds of Athenry and Portumna castles.

Minister Ciaran Cannon is asking Minister Kevin Boxer Moran to engage with Galway County Council on rolling out the initiative.

He claims opening the castle grounds would help increase visitor engagement and boost the incomes of artisan producers in the region.

Minister Cannon says that it’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase the potential of East Galway.

